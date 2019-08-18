Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland on Saturday apprised her about the sufferings of people of the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K).

He also briefed her about the unilateral and illegal actions by India, including suspension of mobile and internet services, imposition of curfew and human rights violations, a press release said.

These actions, which were in grave violation of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions, were aimed at changing the status of internationally recognised dispute of Jammu & Kashmir, the foreign minister added.

Qureshi expressed the apprehension about the possibility of false flag operation by India and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) which could further undermine peace and security in the region.

The Canadian foreign minister said that Canada was monitoring the situation in held valley closely.

In her statement, on August 13, she had said, “Canada is concerned about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions.”