Share:

RAWALPINDI - On instructions of Inspector General of Police Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, major reshuffling in Rawalpindi police has been made, sources said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Akram Khan Niazi has been transferred and asked to report to Central Police Office, Lahore, they said. SP Asif Masood has been posted as Additional SP Potohar Town.

Similarly, IGP Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan placed DSP Gujar Khan Chaudhry Assar on account of misconduct and inefficiency with immediate effect, the sources said. The DSP has also been transferred and closed to the CPO, Lahore, they said. Notifications in this regard have also been issued by IGP, sources said.

The newly-appointed police officers have assumed their charges.

A murder case had been registered against 11 cops including former SHO PS Gujar Khan Chaudhry Ilyas Gujar for detaining a citizen illegally and torturing him to death. The DSP was also shown the door by the IGP for his alleged involvement in the torture and murder case of the citizen.