Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa– who is on official tour of Saudi Arabia – discussed issues of mutual interests with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reported by Radio Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Khalid bin Salman also exchanged views over security situation in the region.

Earlier, COAS met His Excellency General (Staff) Fayiadh bin Ha’med Al-Rowaily Chief of General Staff and His Royal Highness Lieutenant General (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud Commander Joint Forces, KSA. Military to military ties including training exchanges were focus of the meetings.

COAS was received by His Excellency General (Staff) Fayiadh bin Ha’med Al-Rowaily Chief of General Staff on arrival. COAS was presented Guard of honour at Ministry of Defence, KSA.