PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for "the worst economy in our country’s history" shortly after a press conference by the Cabinet in which it highlighted the government's achievements over the past two years.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP leader slammed the prime minister for Pakistan's "democracy & human rights suffering", stating that unemployment was at an all-time high.

"2 years in power & @ImranKhanPTI has given us the worst economy in our country’s history, foreign policy failures from Kashmir to Saudi, democracy & human rights suffering , unemployment at an all time high, transparency international has said corruPTIon is higher than before," he tweeted.

2 years in power & @ImranKhanPTI has given us the worst economy in our country's history, foreign policy failures from Kashmir to Saudi, democracy & human rights suffering , unemployment at an all time high, transparency international has said corruPTIon is higher than before.

Earlier, federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Shibli Faraz and Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a press briefing where they highlighted the PTI government's achievements over the past two years.

FM Qureshi said that India had failed to isolate Pakistan internationally and that the narrative on occupied Kashmir had changed.

Finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that the government had reduced the current account deficit drastically and disbursed billions under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Fund Programme for those suffering from COVID-19.