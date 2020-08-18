Share:

Fouzia Saeed, Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts congratulated all the recipients of civil awards.

In her message coupled with bouquet from Pakistan National Council of the Arts to the laureates, Dr. Fouzia paid rich tributes to the legendary artistes of Pakistan and hailed their services and contributions. She declared these artists as true ambassadors of Pakistan.

She highly appreciated the services of these artistes which have been acknowledged worldwide. Artists are the ones who present the true image of a society and earn a good name for their country.

They play a very positive role in elevating and improving the mental approach of the people towards life by inspiring them through their art. Their lifelong services in the field have been recognized and acknowledged for their sheer commitment. She wished them prosperous and bright future.

These awards were announced by the President of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day.

These awards of “Nishan-e-Imtiaz”, “Sitar-e-Imtiaz” and “President’s Award for Pride of Performance” will be conferred upon Bushra Ansari, Sultana Siddiqui, Hamayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Abida Perveen, Prof. Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq, Madam Indu Mitha and others in the field for Arts and Culture on March 23, 2021.