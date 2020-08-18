Share:

MULTAN - Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Mr Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday handed over a draft of worth Rs 15.4 million to District and Sessions’ Judge Multan Rana Zahid Iqbal for installation of different facilities at courts of Multan, Shujabad, and Jalalpur Pirwala. According to official sources, the amount would be spent for construction of washrooms, installation of water coolers and provision of some other facilities for the legal fraternity and other citizens. On this occasion, Chief Justice Mr Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan stated that it was his mission to provide maximum facilities to lawyers and other citizens. Senior judge Lahore High Court Multan Bench Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Registrar Bahadar Ali Khan and lawyers were also present on this occasion.