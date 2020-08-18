Share:

DADU - The shrines of Sufi saints Hazrat Lal Shahbaz and Shah Abul Latif Bhittai have been reopened for the general public from Monday (August 17) with strict directives for ensuring implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

As per the decision of the Sindh government, the local administration and officers of Auqaf department formally opened both the shrines for public after the gap of five months as all shrines were closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, 2020.

Sehwan Assistant Commissioner and Assistant Superintendent of Police along with Sajada Nashin of Dargah and officers of Auqaf department also laid floral wreath on the graves of great Sufi saints and offered special prayer for the development, prosperity of the country and elimination of COVID-19.

Five sanitizer walk-through gates have also been installed at the entrance of these shrines where 100 people wearing facemasks will be allowed to enter for a limited period of time.

The officers of the district administration, Auqaf department and Sajada Nashin of the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai also performed the opening ceremony of the shrine. They also laid floral wreath on the grave of Sufi saint and offered special prayers for the prosperity and security of the country.