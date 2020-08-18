Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese smartphone maker ZTE will launch the world’s first mass-produced 5G smartphone with an under-display camera next month. The ZTE Axon 20 5G, which is launching in China on September 1, will be the first under-display camera smartphone to be released to the market. The so-called ‘under-display’ camera is concealed entirely behind the phone’s screen, with no need for any notches or small round ‘hole-punches’.

The design increases the amount of space on the smartphone display, which is usually taken up by the black spot at the top that houses the camera. Although the phone’s release date in the UK is yet to be announced, more details, including pricing will be available at the September 1 launch event. The new ZTE Axon 20 5G is rumored to run Android 10 and come with a 6.92-inch (1,080x2, 460 pixels) OLED display, according to a report.