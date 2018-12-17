Share:

Rawalpindi-Murree police have booked a hotel agent along with 10 of his unknown associates for misbehaving and torturing three tourists including a woman near GPO Chowk, informed officials sources on Monday.

However, no arrest has been made so far by the police. Three policemen were suspended by city police chief after Chief Minister (Punjab) Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab to launch an inquiry into the incident.

The case was registered against the accused with Police Station (PS) Murree under sections 354/353/506 and 186 of PPC, sources said. According to contents of First Information Report (FIR), Mohsin Ali Raza, a traffic assistant, lodged a complaint with the police that he along with other colleagues was controlling traffic when a family of tourists comprising of two males and a female arrived at the hill station. He mentioned that a group of hotel agents headed by Muhammad Nadim started using foul language against the family, on which the male tourists tried to stop the agents from misbehaving with them. The warden told the police that a man identified as Nadim pounced on the woman and tortured her and both the men. “The attackers also threatened the traffic wardens of dire consequences and stopped the police from imparting their official duty.” he said. He requested the police to register a case against the hotel agents. Taking action, police registered a case against the accused and have begun an investigation. In pursuance of the assault on the female tourist in Murree, Rawalpindi Police has arrested 6 persons. Those arrested will be sent to the judicial lockup for identification, said CPO in a statement. On the other hand, CM Punjab took notice of the incident after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Following orders of the CM and IGP, CPO suspended three cops including the police picket in charge and initiated an inquiry against them.

In another incident, four family members including two children sustained burn injuries in a blast caused by gas leakage at Tehmasababad here. Rescue 1122 moved the injured to Rawal Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment, where they were identified as Naheem (33), Nazia (33), Maham (8) and Ahmed (2). According to Rescue 1122, the family switched slept after switching on a gas heater in the room. The supply of gas was suspended later in the night. When the gas supply got restored, it triggered a blast injuring four family members. According to doctors at HFH, the condition of Naheem is critical.