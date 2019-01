Share:

12 school children have been injured on Tuesday after a school van hit with a train in Narowal.

According to media reports, a school van carrying school children was on its way and near Payjwali station it hit with Laasaani express on its way from Narowal to Lahore.

As a result, 12 children suffered serious injuries and were rushed to nearby DHQ Narowal Hospital for first aid.

Police registered a case against the driver and started an investigation.