Share:

MURPUR (AJK)-When the state of Jammu and Kashmir was under the atrocities of Dogra Raj and the majority Muslim community was being subjugated, Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas rose to the occasion with great valour and devotion and dedicated his life for the liberation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was born to a middle class family of Chaudhry Nawab Khan on February 04, 1904 at Jammu. He graduated from the Prince of Whales College Jammu. He passed his LLB from Law College Lahore and started his career as a lawyer in Jammu. He was offered a post of Sub-Judge but he refused to serve the Dogra raj.

He reorganized the socio-political organisation Young Men’s Muslim Association, which was established earlier in 1909 and was the only platform that Muslims were using to raise their political voice in Jammu and Kashmir.

This organisation conducted some massive demonstrations against the Dogra rule and its activities won admiration among the Muslim masses.

In order to safeguard the rights of the Muslims of the Valley another organization, All Jammu and Kashmir Conference was established.

Its president was Sheikh Abdullah while Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was elected as its secretary general.

Later the organisation was renamed as National Conference. But when Sheikh Abdullah developed his association with Nehru and the Congress, Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas withdrew hands from the National Conference.

As the struggle between the Congress and the Muslim League over the partition of India had its repercussions on Kashmir and the idea of Pakistan gained ground, the National Conference lost its popularity. Consequently, the Muslim Conference was revived under the leadership of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas.

The Muslim Conference being the real representative of the Muslims of the Valley demanded Kashmir annexation to Pakistan on July 19, 1947.

Ch Ghulam Abbas enthusiastically campaigned for the affiliation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He reached Pakistan after the transfer of prisoners in 1948 after the ceasefire and served the Azad Kashmir government till 1951.

He presented the case of Pakistan in the United Nations along with Sardar Ibrahim when India asked UNO to resolve the issue, which ended up with the ceasefire line.

In 1951, he resigned from the headship of Azad Kashmir government and set aside from politics. He died of stomach cancer on December 18, 1967 and was buried at Faizabad, Rawalpindi as he willed to be buried in Pakistan.