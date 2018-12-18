Share:

SARGODHA - The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested five terrorists during an operation conducted in the remit of Joharabad Police Centre. A CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists identified as Sadat and Nora belong to an outlawed outfit. The spokesperson further said that fund records were also recovered from their custody. He said the operation was carried out on a tip-off. They have been shifted an undisclosed location for further investigation after registration of a case.