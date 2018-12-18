Share:

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that we are committed to taking the war against extremism and terrorism to its logical conclusion.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of National Security and War Course at National Defence University (NDU).

During his address, he also highlighted the cardinals of Pakistan’s foreign policy, challenges as well as opportunities.

He said that the government is working to achieve the strategic objectives of Pakistan’s foreign policy. While safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state we are maintaining credible national security capabilities to deter aggression.

We are also working on promoting economic stability through inclusive growth, integrating with major regional initiatives and global economy, pursuing friendly and cooperative relations with all countries particularly with major powers and all immediate neighbours.

"Pakistan seeks a just durable and a peacefully negotiated solution of the Kashmir dispute, that would turn Pakistan’s geostrategic location into a geo-strategic asset," he stated.

The minister said this will project the rightful image of Pakistan, cultural ethos and state policies, pursuing economic prosperity and growth through multifaceted partnerships and welfare of Pakistani diaspora abroad.

Shah Mehmood said that Pakistan has been a major victim of terrorism but through a collective effort of our security forces and resilient people of Pakistan we have been able to get out of this menace successfully.

Foreign Minister said that Pakistan fully supports the Afghan peace process as peace in Afghanistan is essential for regional peace and stability.