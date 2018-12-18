Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday has appreciated and welcomed international recognition of Pakistan's commitment and efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He took Twitter to expressed his views and wrote, "Pakistan has and always will work towards establishing peace in Afghanistan and building a more connected, prosperous neighbourhood."

Earlier, US officials and the Afghan Taliban convened on Monday, with the assistance of Pakistan, in a renewed bid to conclude the 17-year-long war in Afghanistan.

According to the sources, participants in the December 17 meeting have jointly agreed to continue the talks. They also comprised officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the primary agenda being the gradual withdrawal of the forces of the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).