A woman gave birth to quintuplets, three boys and two girls, at a private hospital in Sargodha on Tuesday.

According to details, a woman, who was stated to be hailing from Mandi Bahauddin, was shifted to a private hospital in Sargodha after labour pain.

The woman delivered five babies including three sons and two daughters. According to hospital sources, mother and the newborns are stable and normal.

Meanwhile, father of the newborns has expressed his pleasure and he thanked Allah Almighty for being blessed five children.