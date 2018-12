Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan along with seven foreign players qualified for the next round of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures Championships 2018 after winning main round matches here at the Islamabad Tennis Courts (ITC) on Monday.

Muzammil Murtaza stunned compatriot Muhammad Abid 6-2, 7-6 (7) while longest serving Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan defeated compatriot Heera Ashiq 6-1, 6-1. A total nine matches were played in the men’s singles category, whereas three matches were played in the men’s doubles category.

In other men’s singles round of 32, Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) beat Mudassar Murtaza (PAK) 6-3, 6-1; Niklus Johanssen (SWE) [5] beat Muhammad Shoaib (Pak) 6-2, 6-3; Alexis Canter (GBR) [6] beat Darko Jandric (SRB) 6-1, 6-4; Chandril SOOD (IND) beat Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) 0-6, 6-2, 7-5; Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) [4] beat Ken Onishi (JPN) 7-6 (5), 6-3; Ray Ho (TPE) beat Anton Chekhov (RUS) [8] 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Hao Yuan NG (SGP) beat Filip Fichtel (GER) 7-6 (7), 6-4.

In men’s doubles round of 16, M Abid Ali Akbar (PAK)/Shamael Chaudhry (GBR) beat Abdaal Haider (PAK)/Hamidreza Nadaf (IRI) 7-6 (5), 6-3; Shahzad Khan (PAK)/Syed Zohair Raza (PAK) beat Moosa Chaudhry (PAK)/Aman Attique (PAK) [WC] 6-2, 6-1; Ken Onishi (JPN)/Rio Noguchi (JPN) [4] beat Heera Ashiq (PAK)/ Malik Abdul Rehman (PAK) [WC] 6-2, 6-0.

Meanwhile, the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2018 also kicked off on Monday at the PTF Complex. In boys singles U-18 first round, Hamid Israr beat M Talha Khan 6-2, 6-4; Ahmed Kamil beat Uzair Khan 6-2, 6-1; Kashan Umar beat Zain Choudhry 7-5, 6-0; Nalain Abbas beat Ahmed Nael 6-1, 6-1; Abdulla Adnan beat Subhan Bin Salik 6-2, 6-4; Sami Zeb beat Kamran Khan 6-1, 6-1; Osama Khan beat M Hadin 6-2, 6-1 and Ahmad Asjad beat M Taha Khan 6-0, 6-2.

In boys singles U-18 qualifying round, Saim Danish w/o Amin Ullah; M Omar w/o Hamza Khan; Azan Sajid w/o Hamza Asim; M Bin Mufasir w/o Zaryab Khan; Sikandar Amin w/o Kaleem Ahmad; Hamad Ullah w/o Huzaima Abdul Rehman; Shahzad Khan w/o Amjad Khan; Hasan Bin Mufasir w/o Yasir Ullah.

In boys singles U-14 first round, Azan Shahid beat Muhammad 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-5; Hamza Roman beat Hammad Shah 6-2, 6-2; Mujtaba Tariq w/o Amir Khan; Kashan Umar beat Jamal Shah 6-1, 6-2; Saim Danish beat Yahya Moosa 6-1, 6-1; Talha Khan w/o M Umar; Azan Sajid w/o Adil Ahmad; Uzair Khan w/o Zaryab Khan; Hamza Asim w/o Huzaima Abdul Rehman; M Taha Aman beat Hamza Jawad 6-2, 6-1; Ahmed Nael beat Abdullah Azhar 6-0, 6-4; Ali Zain w/o Taimur Ullah; Asim Haziq w/o Muhammad Waqar; Kamran Khan beat Hamid Ullah Yaqub 7-5; 6-3.