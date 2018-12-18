Share:

LAHORE - Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the Lahore High Court yesterday directed the respondent government to ensure provision of helmet with the sale-purchase of new motorcycles and two wheelers. The LHS has already made wearing helmet for the motorcycle riders mandatory in the province. While hearing the petition filed through advocate M Azhar Siddiq directed the respondent to the necessitate provision of helmet by the seller of two wheelers to the buyers right at the time of sale-purchase.