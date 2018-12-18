Share:

ISLAMABAD/JEDDAH - The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by the brutal forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

In fresh bout of state oppression, the Indian troops on Saturday killed as many as 11 Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation and firing of live ammunition on protesters in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the Pulwama district.

According to a press release on Monday, the OIC General Secretariat condemned this terrorist act and called upon the international community to play its role in order to reach a just and lasting solution to the conflict in Kashmir, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions adopted by the OIC and the UN Security Council, and fulfill the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The General Secretariat also expressed condolences to the families of the innocent victims who had lost their lives as a result of this wicked terrorist act and wished the wounded prompt recovery.

The OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission also received a detailed briefing on the worsening human rights situation in the IoK.

The commission deplored the recent wave of violence against civilians and called on Indian government to allow its fact finding mission to visit occupied valley.

Kashmiri leaders arrested

Indian police arrested the Chairman of Hurriyat Forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Chief of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik after they tried to lead a march towards Indian army headquarters in Badami Bagh, Srinagar, on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was arrested after he defied his house arrest and tried to march towards Badami Bagh army base in Srinagar as a mark of protest against the civilian killings by Indian troops in Pulwama on Saturday.

As Mirwaiz came out of his Nigeen residence and tried to march along with dozens of his supporters towards the Badami Bagh base, a police contingent deployed near his residence thwarted the march and detained the Mirwaiz and his supporters.

Muhammad Yasin Malik, who had gone underground to evade arrest, was also detained when he took out the march from Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar along with his supporters. As he reached Budshah Bridge, police swung into action and arrested him along with many of his supporters.

The protesters said that police fired teargas shells to foil the protest.

Call for the march towards the army headquarters was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership against the massacre of around a dozen Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in Pulwama on Saturday.

Earlier, Islamic political Party Chairman Mohammad Yusuf Naqash was also arrested by police on Sunday evening. “Naqash was arrested from his residence, and lodged in Safakadal Police station,” his party said in statement on Monday.