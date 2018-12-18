Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including joint ventures, defence production, training and intelligence.

The agreement came during meetings of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with the Egyptian military and political leadership in Cairo on Monday, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

Gen Bajwa had interaction with Commander in Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces General Mohamed Zaki, who is also Minister of Defence and Military Production, and Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid Hegazy.

On arrival, a contingent of the Egyptian Army presented a Guard of Honour to the Pakistan Army Chief at the Ministry of Defence.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, military to military relations, and defence and security cooperation were discussed. General Bajwa and General Zaki also agreed to improve cooperation for regional peace and stability.

The Egyptian leadership highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and the determination of the Pakistani nation in combating terrorism.

COAS Bajwa also met with Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, who commended the efforts of Pakistan Army in eliminating the scourge of terrorism from the country.

He also appreciated issuance of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Fatwa on the issues arising from extremism by religious scholars of all schools of thoughts of Pakistan.

He added that Islam is a religion of moderation and a complete code of conduct, which must not be linked with terrorism and extremism in the global community.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also emphasised the need to harness Muslim youth towards enlightenment, technological advancement, moderation and harmony.