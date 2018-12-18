Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three Pakistani players moved into the quarterfinals of under-13 and under-15 categories of the US Junior Squash Championship after defeating their respective opponents in the fourth round of the event at Philips Academy, Andover.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PF) has sent a four-member contingent for the event, which includes Abbas Zeb (U-19), Muhammad Hamza Khan (U-15), Noor Zaman (U-15) and Humam Ahmad (U-13). According to information received here on Monday, Humam Ahmad beat Koretan Omar of Egypt 11-7, 11-2, 11-7 in U-13 category. Now in the quarterfinal, he would take on another Egyptian Salem Youssef.

In U-15 category, both Noor Zaman and Muhammad Hamza Khan won their respective matches and advanced to the quarterfinals. Mohammad Hamza beat Colombia’s Thing Edward 11-6, 11-7 and 11-5. He will play against Mohamed Abdullah of Egypt in the quarterfinal. Noor Zaman beat Chitturi Varun of USA in a well-contested five-setter by 6/11, 11/7, 9-11, 11-6 and 11-5. He will face USA’s Carney Tedd USA in the quarterfinal. In U-19 category, Abbas Zeb lost to Egypt’s Atef Ismael 12-10, 8-11, 7-11 and 5-11.