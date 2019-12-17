Share:

Rawalpindi-The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district entered into its second day on Tuesday, in-charge anti-polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain said that the immunisation campaign was in full swing, adding that over 650,000 children have been so far administered the polio vaccine.

He said that 2,353 polio teams including, 287 fixed points, 119 transit points, 150 union council medical officers and area incharges are participating in the drive to vaccinate 862,850 children below five years of age.

Hussain said that to overcome iron deficiency in children, vitamin A, blue capsules were also being given to children 6 to 11 months, having dose of 100,000 IU while red capsules having high dose of 200,000 IU were given to children 12 to 59 months.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar directed polio teams to follow up polio refusal cases, adding that the polio is a national issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) in its ongoing cleanliness campaign had removed 5,411 tons of waste from different parts of the Cantt areas during last 12 days. RCB spokesman Qaisar Mehmood said a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked out to remove waste under which all sanitary workers were working to make the campaign a success.