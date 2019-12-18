Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party on Tuesday expressed their dissent over the special court decision against former military ruler and president General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

The MQM-P issued two statements over the issue, with one from the party soon after the decision and other later from its convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

In its first response, the party said in a statement: “It was unfortunate that the section (2) of the Article 6 of the constitution also calls for action against the abettors, however this case does not reflect anything on it from its decision.”

The party spokesman said that they were considering all aspects of the case and it was the right of every party in the case to file appeal against the decision of the special court.

The spokesman further asked as to why only imposing the martial law or emergency in the country is declared as abrogation of the constitution. “The democratically elected governments are seen violating the sections of the constitution in parts of the country,” he further commented.

The spokesman said that the country was in dire need of stability among the institutions otherwise the economy could deteriorate leading towards a further destabilisation in the country.

He also raised question if the Musharraf was targeted for his ethnic background as no action was taken against military dictators like Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and Ziaul Haq.

Later in his response, the party convener and Federal Minister for Information and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed grief over the decision of the special court against the former military ruler and raised question as to why those who looted the country were declared loyal to the country and the one who put his life at risk for the nation and the country made progress during his tenure was declared a traitor.

“The ailing Pervez Musharraf should be given a chance to prove his innocence in the case,” the minister said.

He said that other than his outstanding military career, the former president was also hailed as the one who actively took path in infrastructural development of the Karachi. “Despite all these years he remained in power, there was no charge of any corrupt activity against him,” he said.

Pak Sarzameen Party was, however more blunt in its dissent on the case outcome and out rightly rejected the special court decision, saying the legal and constitutional formalities were not fulfilled in the case.

They gave their view point after a deliberation of the top party leaders including Anees Qaim Khani, Mustafa Kamal and others at the party’s Karachi headquarters.

The party said that Article 6 clearly states that strict action would also be taken against all those who abetted in the treason but in this case, this procedure was not followed.

He also lamented the PPP chairman, who commented ‘Democracy is the best revenge’ on the decision and said that these so-called democratic forces had given nothing to the province.

“People are dying from dengue and dog-bite during their tenure in the province,” lamented the party adding that these were forces that acquired a NRO from Pervez Musharraf, took oath from him and gave guard of honour to him on his departure.

They said that a common man is only worried for his daily meal and those running the country affairs should focus on issues of the masses rather than a decision that is creating a split among the nation.

The PSP further demanded that if an article 6 case is to be applied then it should begin from Ayub Khan.

“Even if Musharraf has to be put under trial for treason case then it should be from 1999 when his abettors included the former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry and his sub-ordinate judiciary,” the party said.