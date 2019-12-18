Share:

LAHORE - A judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday referred a petition filed by Pervez Musharraf, challenging formation and proceedings of Special Court in the high treason case against him, to the chief justice with a request to form a full bench for hearing the matter. Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the main petition and the civil miscellaneous application filed by the former president. At the start of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan and Musharraf’s counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique and Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim appeared before the court. The court observed that Pervez Musharraf was a resident of Islamabad and how the LHC could hear the matter. The court asked the counsel to refer any judgement of the superior courts in that regard. To which, Musharraf’s counsel stated that the practice had already been witnessed in the LNG (liquefied natural gas) case. At this, the court inquired whether Pervez Musharraf case would be heard today by the special court in Islamabad. While replying to the query, the law officer submitted that the special court would hear the case today and it had already observed that the decision would also be announced today. However, the court observed that how the matter could be decided, if the statement of the accused under 342 had not been recorded. To which, Pervez Musharraf’s counsel stated that the Special Court had sought arguments in writing for today, besides observing that the decision would also be announced today. But, the case could not be decided without fulfilling the legal requirements, he added. The court referred the matter to LHC CJ with a request for formation of a full bench and adjourned further hearing till Wednesday.