ISLAMABAD - Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan on Tuesday said former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf had not been given fair trial as he was handed over death penalty in absentia by the Special Court in the high treason case. “Pervez Musharraf was neither allowed to produce evidence nor given a chance to record his statement under Section 342 by the court. Neither I am supporting anyone nor giving comments in favour of an individual but only describing legal aspects of the case,” he added. Flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here, the AGP told the press conference that the case against the former president was initiated on the direction of apex court. The then interior secretary filed a complaint against him in the Special Court, constituted in 2014, to indict him for high treason under Article 6 for violating the Constitution of Pakistan, he added.