Nawaz Sharif ex-prime minister of Pakistan is suffering from a serious disease. He needs to be sent in a better hospital to do his treatment. It is already known to us that platelet disease is a very bad disease and people suffer badly in this disease. Our current PM must do something for Nawaz Sharif because it is said if something bad happens to Nawaz Sharif , the government will be responsible. So, Imran Khan has to provide good facilities to Nawaz Sharif . It should be a symbol of humanity. 11 years are long duration for Nawaz Sharif and this is first year he is suffering from diseases. If he becomes alright so everyone becomes happy.

Therefore, the government have to do something for Nawaz Sharif .

RAHMATULLAH SHAFIQ,

Turbat.