Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has on Wednesday said declaring the winner of Siachen and Kargil wars as a traitor is wrong. Those who looted the country have not been held accountable.

The minister addressed a function in Rawalpindi and stressed that he had never seen such a harsh statement by Pakistan Army before.

Sheikh Rashid predicted that situation will get worse from now onwards and asserted that the differences must be resolved. Democracy is flourishing in the country due to strong efforts of Pakistan Army, he commented.

He appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, its efforts in the fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace. Army has always played a dominant and positive role in national disasters, starvation and earthquakes, he added.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Tuesday said in its press release, “The decision given by special court about General Pervez Musharraf, Retired has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces.

“Ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor.

“The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”