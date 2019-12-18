Share:

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz’s bail application in Ramzan Sugar Mills case today.

The two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Baqir Najfi will take up the case. Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and DG NAB Lahore have been made party.

Hamza Shahbaz was arrested by NAB Lahore on June 11 in Ramzan Sugar Mills, and money laundering and assets beyond means cases the LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.