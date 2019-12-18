Share:

SARGODHA - District Police Officer Amara Ather has suspended 13 Muharrars and Assistant Muharrars of eight police stations on charges of misbehaving with public and corruption. The suspended police officials have been sent to District Police Lines for further action. The DPO said that noose has been tightened around black sheep in the police force. She said that all those cops allegedly involved in any illegal or dubious activities should rectify themselves otherwise there would be no place for them in the department. She vowed to leave no stone unturned for the protection of life and property of the citizens as well as creating feeling of security among the general public. The DPO pledged that it is her prime objective to transform the police into a public-friendly force. The DPO ordered suspension of the Muharrars and Assistant Muharrars of Urban Area Police; S/Town, Cantt Police, Factory area Police; Kirana Police; Miani Police; Sahiwal Police and Midh Ranjha Police station.

Govt striving for polio-free country

MUZFFARGARH -Polio-free Pakistan is top priority of the government and all out resources are being utilised to save children from the crippling disease. Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said at the inauguration of anti-polio campaign here at DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh. He advised the public not to believe in hearsay and rumours about polio vaccination and crush all such false rumours. He urged the public to play positive role in polio prevention campaign as healthy children would ensure healthy nation. He directed line departments to facilitate and coordinate with the health department in anti-polio campaign as it is a national cause. Dr Ziaul Hassan, CEO District Health Authority, informed that the anti-polio campaign is being held after an eight months interval. He said that as many as 0.8 million children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

He said that 1,965 teams have been deployed for the purpose. DO Health Dr Muhammad Kazim Khan; MS DHQ Hospital Dr Mahar Iqbal, Dr Shahid Riaz, PMA representative Dr Maqbool Alam, religious scholars, journalists, NGOs and Lady Health workers and supervisors participated in the ceremony