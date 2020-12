Share:

LAHORE - Tops seeds Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, M Abid and M Shoaib reached the semifinals of the 6th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2020 after recording victories in their respective quarterfinals played at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Wednesday.

In men’s singles quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan beat Yousaf Khalil 7-6(2), 6-3, Muzammil Murtaza beat Heera Ashiq 6-3, 6-3, M Abid beat Shahzad Khan 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 and M Shoaib beat Ahmed Ch 6-4, 6-4. In the men’s doubles, Aqeel/Shahzad beat Muzammil/Mudassir 6-3, 6-4 and Abid/Waqas beat Shoaib/Barkat Ullah 6-3, 7-6(8).

In the ladies singles quarterfinals, ladies champion Ushna Suhail beat Azeena Aleem 6-0, 6-1; Esha Jawad beat Hania Navid 2-6, 6-1, 6-3; Sarah Mahboob beat Sheeza Sajid 6-1, 6-0 and Mahvish Chishtie beat Farah Shah Khan 6-0, 6-0. In the boys U-18 semifinal, M Shoaib beat Sami Zeb Khan 6-1, 6-3 and Ahmed Kamil beat Aqib Hayat 7-5, 7-5.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) stunned Bilal Asim 4-1, 4-1 while Hamid Israr thrashed Ahmed Nael 4-0, 4-0. In girls U-14 quarterfinals, Sheeza Sajid beat Sara Khan 4-1, 4-2, Zainab Ali Raja beat Fatima Ali Raja 4-1, 4-0, Soha Ali beat Zara Khan 5-3, 4-2 and Amna Ali Qayum beat Natalia Zaman 4-2, 4-0. In boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Hamza A Rizwan beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 5-4(3), 4-1, Amir Mazari beat Samer Zaman 4-1, 4-0, Hamza Roman beat Ali Zain 4-1, 4-2 and Haniya Minhas beat Amna Ali Qayum 4-2, 4-0.

In boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, M Shayan Afridi beat Haris Bajwa 2-4, 4-0, 4-0, M Hassan Usmani beat Abdur Rehman 4-1, 4-0, Zohaib Afzal beat Eesa Fahad 4-0, 4-1 and Ismail Aftab beat M Farooqi 4-1, 4-0. In the seniors 45 plus doubles semifinal, Rashid Ali/Col Faisal beat Irfan Ullah/Israr Gul 6-4, Mehmood Khan/Azeem Khan beat Ali Qayum/Sohail Kiyani 6-1, 6-3.