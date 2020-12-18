Share:

As always, the most enterprising entertainment channel in Pakistan ARY Digital is now bringing the audience an array of mainstream production with socially relevant issues being addressed, one new drama serial is being launched with a foray of superstars, both the serial has blockbuster written all over them. Aulad is a heart-touching social drama. It is a contrast of family drama according to the teaser. Beautifully depicted characters are etched us, shows yesteryear’s super lethal actors Marina Khan & Mohammad Ahmed in roles of suffering parents to a special, seemingly differently-abled child and a thankless, cruel male child, a son an heir, dialogues are heart wrenching and the storyline is a depiction of how our society’s fabric is being torn apart. Scenes are a delight to watch for the viewers, looks good in grey shades of a thankless son and the new actor as a special child looks quite promising.

The drama is starting from 22nd December at 8:00pm.