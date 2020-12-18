Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday condemned the arrest of Pakhtun Tehfiz Movement lawmaker Mohammad Ali Wazir. In a statement, the PPP chairman said that arrest of the elected member of the assembly was against the democratic traditions. He said that holding public meetings were no crime to arrest an elected representative. Bilawal said that cases registered against elected representatives and political leaders were baseless warning that such acts will not bring good results if the regime continued to muzzle the freedom of expression.