Share:

KARACHI - Engro Fertilizers Limited has been honoured with the prestigious Corporate Excellence Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2020.

Out of 16 nominations from all over Asia for Corporate Excellence Award in the manufacturing industry, Engro Fertilizers was selected as the first and the only company winner of the prestigious award from Pakistan. The award was presented to Engro Fertilizers after an in-depth analysis of the company’s business excellence, responsible business ethics, promising growth patterns and superior human resource management systems, that set it apart from other competitors.

Organized under the theme of “Accelerating Growth Beyond Borders”, the APEA 2020 saw participation from 180 companies across Asia, including India, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and UAE.

According to Nadir Salar Qureshi, CEO of Engro Fertilizers, “This award is dedicated to the persistent hard work and efforts of our teams, who have always shown an outstanding commitment to achieving high quality results by adopting global best practices and ensuring sustainability at the heart of our operations. Our Company represents a promise of growth and over the past 50 plus years we have worked to transform the agricultural landscape of the nation and now aspire to deliver on this promise in other sectors as well”.