Four militants, including the commander of banned terror group Lashkar-e-Islam, were taken into custody in a raid at a house in tribal area Thursday night.

The group was reportedly planning a major terror attack in Peshawar on December 25, which is Christmas Day and Quaid-i-Azam Day, Geo News reported. They were arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district.

The banned outfit's commander was identified as Zakir Afridi.

Lashkar-e-Islam is a banned militant organisation active in and around KPs’s Khyber. It was founded in 2004 by Mufti Munir Shakir.

Security forces and the police also seized three suicide jackets and six improvised explosive devices.

After the arrests, eight facilitators were arrested from Badaber village on the identification of the four terrorists.

All 12 men have been moved to a secret location for further investigation.