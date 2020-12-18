Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has called for collective efforts whilst rising above the political differences to respond to the Indian hybrid warfare against Pakistan.

While talking to reporters in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the alliance of opposition parties also needs to talk about the Indian propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

The Minister said the recent EU report exposed as to how Indian fake NGOs and media outlets were involved in malicious campaign against Pakistan. He said the Indian propaganda campaign especially targets the civilian and military leadership and the CPEC project.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan not only unmasked the Hindutva and terrorist face of India but also forcefully presented the case of Kashmiri people before the world.