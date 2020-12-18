Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated in a presser on Friday that Pakistan possesses credible information that India has planned a surgical strike against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs, He further mentioned that India was seeking "tacit approval" for the move from its "partners". He stated: "An important development has cropped up [...] I've learned through our intelligence forces [...] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," said Qureshi.

Qureshi said “Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to and defeat India's designs. We will do it […] as we did respond immediately and effectively in February 2019,” he warned.

The foreign minister stated his purpose of visit in a press conference in Abu Dhabi. He is on a two-day visit during which he held meetings with the top brass of the Emirati leadership. He said any “misadventure” could seriously undermine and set back the peace process and “India will be held responsible for this.”

Qureshi exposed the aggressive designs of India, which he said were "picked up by intelligence," He further stated that “I warn my eastern neighbour, we are aware of their mindset and we are aware of their designs […] and Pakistan will respond.”

Qureshi clarified that India is already "trying to seek tacit approval important players who they consider to be their partners".

Qureshi mentioned that Pakistan has shared dossiers which exposed “India sponsoring of terrorism in Pakistan.”

He also referred to the recent report issued by the EU DisinfoLab which exposed an Indian disinformation network of “fake websites and fake NGOs that they had launched with a sole objective to malign Pakistan”.

The foreign minister said this information, of an imminent strike against Pakistan, had been shared with relevant capitals, who had been apprised of India’s plans and Pakistan’s willingness to respond.

The situation of the minorities in India, the foreign minister said, was also “increasingly uncomfortable”, referring to the protests in Assam and the situation of Dalits, Sikhs and Muslims.