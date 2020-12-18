Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong yesterday held a meeting with former interior minister Rehman Malik and discussed Pak-China ties.

Senator Rehman Malik welcomed the envoy at his residence and extended his best wishes on assuming the charge as ambassador of China to Pakistan. He said that bond of friendship between China and Pakistan was very strong and will continue to become stronger by every day.

He said that Pak-China relationships will grow fast and solidify further under the leadership of new young, energetic and experienced diplomat Nong Rong. He thanked the top leadership of China for their continuous help and support to Pakistan in difficult times and termed China ‘all weathers friend of Pakistan’.

He said that China stood with Pakistan during pandemic Coronavirus and extended full support to the people of Pakistan for which he and the nation is thankful to China.

Both discussed general international affairs particularly the growing tension in the region. Senator Rehman Malik elaborated the criminal acts by Indian government against China and Pakistan recently exposed by DisinfoLab EU.

He briefed him about the Indian model of conspiracy against both countries through fake news, dubious Non-Governmental Organisations, Think Tanks and social media. He elaborated the Indian model of negative and defamatory propaganda.

Both leaders discussed in detail the bilateral relations, and resolved that the progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects will prove time changer for the whole region and will bring positive changes and good impact on the economy of both countries.

They expressed that CPEC is playing an exemplary role in expanding the people-to-people contact and enhancing the Sino-Pak multi-sector cooperation. They reiterated that the anti-lobby of CPEC will never succeed in their ill motives.

Ambassador Nong Rong thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik for the warm welcome and hospitality and said that “You in person has been a great friend of China and your cooperation helped China in curbing terrorism in China”.

He added that leadership, people of China and he himself are thankful to him. He praised Pakistan CPEC and reinforced that Pakistan and China will continue the greater cooperation for peace and stability of the region. The Chinese ambassador also praised the leadership of PPP for cementing the Sino-Pak warm friendship. He stated that China and Pakistan are true friends through thick and thin and have always stood beside each other in difficult times. He thanked Senator Rehman Malik presented a set of his five books to Chinese ambassador. He appreciated Senator Rehman Malik’s great intellectual work. Both the leaders also exchanged presents and shields. The meeting lasted for more than two and a half hours.