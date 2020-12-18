Share:

LARKANA - All off-taking canals of the Sukkur Barrage will remain closed for the Annual Closure from January 06 to 20 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure.

This was announced by Chief Engineer Irrigation, Sukkur Barrage Left Bank Region Sukkur Irshad Ahmed Memon, on Thursday. He said that announcement had already been made through different institutions of local government of Sukkur and other districts for the information of Agriculturists and farming community regarding the closure period.

During the above period there would be no flow of water in any of the off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage i.e N.W Canal (Khirthar Canal), Dadu canal, Khairpur Feeder East Canal/ Khairpur Feedar West Canal, Rohri Main canal and Nara canal and their allied Channels respectively, he said.