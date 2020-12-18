Share:

LAHORE - Zynab Khan, Anas Ali and Muhammad Zaman clinched the girls U-19, boys U-15 and boys U-13 titles in the National Junior Squash Championship for boys & girls at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

The championship, which carries a prize purse of Rs 500,000, saw the finals of the girls U-19, boys U-15 and boys U-13 taking place and the best players emerging out as title winners. In the girls U-19 final, Sindh’s Zynab Khan beat KP’s Maira Hussain 3-0 in 12 minutes with a score of 11-9, 11-2 and 11-2.

The boys U-15 final title was lifted by Punjab’s Anas Ali Shah, who defeated PAF’s Yaseen Khattak by 11-5, 11-13, 11-4 and 11-1 in the marathon final, which lasted for 25 minutes. The boys U-13 title was clinched by Sindh’s Muhammad Zaman who outclassed KKp’s Huraira Khan 3-0. Zaman won the 13-minute final with a score of 11-3, 11-3 and 11-6. The finals of boys U-17 and U-19 age categories will be played today (Friday).