New York Times
This book is about the lifelong journey from ‘What will people say?’ to ‘I’m sufficient.’ It triggers several "ah-Ha!" moments for the reader. Right at the start of the voyage of this book, the reader feels captivated by the opening words: “
Courage, Compassion, and Connection: The Gifts of Imperfection
This book becomes even more absorbing when Brown introduces the gifts of imperfection. She says, by practicing the gifts of imperfection: courage, compassion, and connection, we can nurture Wholeheartedness in our lives. Let’s take a closer look at each of the gifts of imperfection:
- Why courage? Wholeheartedness demands courage just ‘ordinary courage’. Ordinary courage is about accepting our vulnerability. It has a ripple effect. Every time we choose courage, we make everyone around us a little better and the world a little braver.
- Why compassion? Understanding the relationship between boundaries, accountability, acceptance, and compassion makes us a compassionate person. Unfortunately, we live in a blame culture__we want to know whose fault it is and how they’re going to pay. When we fail to set boundaries and set people accountable, we feel used and mistreated. In fact, it’s tough to exercise kindness when we’re struggling with our authenticity or when our own worthiness is off balance. Likewise, when we’re looking for compassion, we need someone who is deep-rooted and able to embrace us not only for our strengths but also for our struggles. It’s about connecting with the right person at the right time about the right issue.
Compassion practice is daring. It involves learning to relax and permit ourselves to travel softly toward what frights us. Sadly, our first response to agony is to self-protect. We defend ourselves by looking for somebody or something to blame. The truth is, compassion is not a relationship between the healer and the injured; it’s a relationship between the equals. Only when we identify our own darkness well can we be present with the darkness of others. Compassion becomes real when we spot our shared humanity. The better we are at accepting ourselves and others, the more empathetic we become.
- Why connection?
Connectionis like energythat exists between people when they feel heard, seen and esteemed; when they can give and take without judgment; and when they derive power from the relationship. Connection begets connection. As matter of fact, we are wired for connection, it’s in our biology. From the time we enter into this world, we need connectionto flourish emotionally, intellectually, physically and spiritually.
Brown’s conclusions are thoughtful and pull no punches. She asserts that we can embrace imperfection by exploring the power of love, belonging, and being enough. When we can let go of what other people think and own our story, we get access to our worthiness__the feeling that we are sufficient just as we are and that we are worthy of warmth and belonging. Brown pens, “When we spend
Brown instructs us to comprehend the dissimilarity between fitting in and belonging. We know exactly how to get ourselves accepted and approved. We’re very good actors and we know exactly how to chameleon our way through the day. In truth, fitting in and belonging are not the same things. Fitting in gets in the way to belonging. “Fitting in is about assessing a situation and becoming who you need to be accepted. Belonging, on the other hand, doesn’t require us to change who we are; it requires us to be who we are.”
“Worthiness doesn’t have prerequisites. So many of us have knowingly created/unknowingly allowed/been handed down a long list of worthiness prerequisites:
I’ll be worthy when I lose twenty pounds.
I’ll be worthy if I can get pregnant.
I’ll be worthy if I get/stay sober.
I’ll be worthy if everyone thinks I’m a good parent.
I’ll be worthy when I can make a living selling my art.
I’ll be worthy if I can hold my marriage together.
I’ll be worthy when I make partner.
I’ll be worthy when my parents finally approve.
I’ll be worthy if he calls back and asks me out.
I’ll be worthy when I can do it all and look like I’m not even trying.”
The third guidepost is about “Being Resilient” and letting go of the feeling of powerlessness. Resilience is an essential element of Wholeheartedness, whereas, hopelessness, anxiety, blame, hurt, distress, vulnerability, and disconnection disrupt resilience and give way to hopelessness.
The subsequent guidepost puts stress on the cultivation of gratitude and joy. By keeping gratitude journals, doing daily gratitude meditations and creating gratitude art, we can let go of scarcity and fear of the dark.
The emphasis of the next guidepost is on “Intuition and Trusting Faith.” She augments, Intuition is not a single way of knowing__it’s our ability to hold space for uncertainty and our willingness to trust the many ways we’ve developed knowledge and insight, including instinct, experience, faith, and reason.
In the ensuing guidepost Brown maintains, if we want to live a Wholehearted life, we have to become intentional about cultivating sleep and play, and about letting go of exhaustion as a status symbol and productivity as self-worth. Things that we take for granted, like rest and play, are as vital to our health as nutrition and exercise.
The book concludes with very remarkable words. She says that this book is a small grassroots movement that starts with each of us saying, ‘My story matters because I matter’. “It’s a movement where we can take to the streets our messy, imperfect, wild, stretch-marked, wonderful, heart-breaking, grace-filled, and joyful lives.”