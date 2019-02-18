Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss Pak-Saudi strategic relations.

The meeting will be held in Islamabad.

Earlier, Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) had been accorded a red carpet welcome and a guard of honour at the Prime Minister (PM) House in Islamabad after his arrival at Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

The crown prince was received by PM Imran Khan and other members of his cabinet at the air base.

Seven agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were inked with Pakistan hoping that they will provide welcome relief to its teetering economy.

Billboards featuring pictures of the crown prince and greetings about Pak-Saudi ties have been put up across the city to welcome the visiting dignitary.

Strict security measures have been formulated and implemented across the federal capital and Rawalpindi. The army, Rangers and police are together handling security of the metropolis.

Meanwhile, a public holiday has been declared today in light of his visit.