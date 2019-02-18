Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said report of All Parties Parliamentary Group of British Parliament about human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir is laudable.

He said this while talking to Minister of State for Commonwealth and UN Lord Ahmad who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister informed the British Minister about grave human rights violations in Occupied Valley.

Lord Ahmad lauding incumbent government's socio-economic reform program wished to work in fields of mutual interest.

In the meeting, matters pertaining to trade, education and culture were discussed.