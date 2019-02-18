Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javed Zarif on Sunday.

During the conversation, Qureshi told Zarif that Iran was Pakistan’s neighbour and Islamabad would never try to create any difficulties for Tehran.

"We respect Iran’s sovereignty and hope Iran respects our sovereignty," Qureshi was quoted as saying during the telephone call with Zarif.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi strongly condemned and offered condolences over the recent terrorist attack in south-eastern Iran.

"Pakistan is ready for any cooperation [with Iran] to probe into the regrettable incident, and for a joint fight against terrorist groups," the Pakistani FM was quoted by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

At least 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards travelling on a bus in the southeast of the country were killed in a suicide bombing on Wednesday.