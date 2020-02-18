Share:

SIALKOT/Faisalabad-As many as 650,000 children under five years of would be given anti-polio vaccine during the ongoing three-day campaign in Sialkot district here.

Sialkot District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Muhammad Asghar told the media that 1,120 mobile teams were going door-to-door, 132 fixed teams and 68 roaming and transit teams were busy in giving anti-polio vaccine to children in the district.

The CEO said that 9,448 nomad children were also vaccinated by the Sialkot health department teams. He said that the campaign would continue till Feb 19, 2020.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, along with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, visited the General Bus Stand and checked the process of polio vaccine administration to children under five years of age.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking all-out measures to save children from crippling disease.

District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad, Secretary RTA Zameer Husain, Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand Rana Habib-Ullah and other officers were also present.

One killed, two injured in road accident

A man was killed and two others received injuries in a collision between bikes and a rickshaw near Malipur stop at Pasrur Road.

According to Rescue-1122, two bikes collided head-on and hit a rickshaw. As a result, one Awais (25) died on-the-spot while Shahzeb (21) and Arif (23) received critical injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to a nearby hospital. Police have started investigation.

British envoy to

visit SCCI today

British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan Mike Nithavrianakis will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday.

According to SCCI President Malik Muhammad Ashraf, the British official will discuss matters of mutual interest with the Sialkot exporters at the SCCI.a