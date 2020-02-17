Share:

ATTOCK - Two persons riding on a motorcycle lost their lives on road near Tehsil Headquarters Hospital at Tarbela chowk in limits of Hazro Police Station of Attock. Police and rescue sources said that Jamshaid Masih along with Nassar Masih, both residents of Kamra were going on motorcycle when they lost control due to over speeding and slipped at Tarbela chowk and died on the spot due to head injuries. Locals shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for autopsy. Hazro Police registered a case and started further investigation.