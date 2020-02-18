Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the blast in Quetta and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons. He said: “These cowardice acts of anti-state elements could not demoralize the determined nation. The great sacrifices of martyrs in the war on terror would not go in vain. The whole nation is determined and united for eradicating terrorism and extremism.”

CM calls cabinet meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 25th meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss 22 points agenda. The meeting will be held today (Tuesday), in which Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary and others will participate.

CM seeks report in torture case

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of the alleged torture on a youth in Dinga, Gujrat and sought a fact-finding report from the concerned District Police Officer.

He also issued directions to take strict action against the persons involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and constituted a team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Kharian to arrest the accused.