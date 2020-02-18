Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistan kabaddi team for winning the Kabaddi World Cup 2020. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF), as well as provincial sports department, deserves accolades for holding this international event. Pakistani players have brought laurels by defeating traditional archrivals India after a tough competition, he said. The peaceful holding of this event is another victory of Pakistan and a new history has been written. Similarly, the soft image of the country has been projected, he added. On the other side, the passion shown by the spectators was praiseworthy and the presence of a large number of people shows that Pakistanis are peaceful and love sports. Different games like Kabaddi bring the people closer and bridge gaps, he maintained. Usman Buzdar said that sports also play a role in the promotion of harmony and peace in the society. “I desire revival of cricket, hockey and other sports with India. Government will hold international tournaments of such sports in Punjab as well,” he said.