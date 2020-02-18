Share:

MULTAN - A Doha-bound flight of an international airline from Sialkot on Monday made an emergency landing at the Multan airport due to problem in its right wing. Sources of Multan airport said flight No QR-631 after seeking permission from the control tower for an emergency landing, landed at the airport. The flight had developed a fault in one of its wings, en-route to Doha from Sialkot. As many as 233 passengers including cabin crew was boarded on the flight. The staff and passengers were shifted to a hotel after emergency landing. Earlier on September 15, last year, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight bound for Jeddah had made an emergency landing at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore due to technical fault.

The PIA Boeing 777 aircraft took off from the Lahore airport but fire alarms were raised inside the cockpit after the emergence of smoke from the Engine No 1 of the PK-759 flight.

The pilot of the aircraft immediately contacted the control tower to seek permission for an emergency landing and safely landed the aircraft with more than 130 passengers on board.