As Pakistan marks 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in the country, Japan on Monday reiterated its support for the refugees, and both, Islamabad and Kabul.

In a statement issued by the Japanese Embassy on Monday, it said that Pakistan has been playing an important role in its ongoing efforts to achieve a peace settlement in Afghanistan.

Understanding Pakistan’s hardship and the geopolitical importance of the region, it said that Japan has continuously supported host communities of Afghan refugees in the northwest region of Pakistan especially in the fields of health, education, water and sanitation.