Bahawalpur-A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Govt. Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur and Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor GSCWU Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif and Mrs. Shirin Khan President Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur signed the MoU. This agreement is expected to be very fruitful for students of GSCWU as the Women Chamber of Commerce will provide a platform for development of articles of public interest and benefit to be displayed and sold by the WCCI Bahawalpur. The agreements will specifically provide opportunities to students of department of Fine Arts, Home Economics.

On this event Mrs. Shirin Khan assured her full support to GSCWU Bahawalpur in making the agreement successful as possible. She emphasised the role of literate women in development of skills in the underdeveloped areas of south Punjab. She also briefly discussed her past projects and the role of WCCI among women in developing and promoting skills in south Punjab.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif expressed her gratitude towards WCCI for this MoU as it will provide a big opportunity for the students of the Institute to be aware about the practical applications of their field of interest. All deans, HoDs, directors attended the ceremony.