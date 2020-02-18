Share:

ATTOCK - Two motorcyclists died in a road accident here on Monday. Two men riding a motorcycle lost their lives in a traffic mishap near Tehsil Headquarters Hospital at Tarbella Chowk in limits of Hazro Police Station in Attock. Police and rescue sources said that Jamshed Masih along with Nassar Masih - both residents of Kamra - were travelling on a motorcycle when they lost control due to over speeding and slipped at Tarbella Chowk. They received critical head injuries and died on the spot. Locals shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for autopsy. Hazro police have registered a case and started further investigation.